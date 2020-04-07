Before You Go: 15,000+ possible SC coronavirus cases; Inmates quarantined in Charleston jail after positive test; Soul singer Bill Withers remembered

click to enlarge
COVID-19 updates
: There are now 2,417 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to DHEC's most recent count, including 305 in Charleston County. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 51 South Carolinians. A report from DHEC
released over the weekend estimates that there are 15,341 possible cases in S.C.
Nowhere is safe
: An inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 was released from Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston County yesterday on a judge's order. The individual was in jail for three weeks before he started to show symptoms. 35 other inmates held in his housing unit have been isolated and will be monitored for the next two weeks. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says they will sanitize the entire facility over the next several days as a precaution. The inmate released yesterday was incarcerated for a Family Court bench warrant.
