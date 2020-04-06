The Agenda: S.C. has more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases; More than 25 percent of cases nationwide could be without symptoms

click to enlarge
Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
On Sunday, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina surpassed 2,000 according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control. Source: Charleston City Paper
Some estimates show that at least 25 percent of those infected with the coronavirus may be asymptomatic but still contagious. With limited testing but more confirmed cases than both Italy and Spain, the actual numbers of infected could be dramatically more. Source: NYT
Get your last non-essential purchases in: Gov. McMaster's executive order closing stores that sell: clothing, accessories, shoes, music, and more, takes effect at 5 p.m. on Monday. Source: Live 5
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is now recommending that people wear cloth face masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in places that are hard to keep social distance, for example, grocery stores. They stress not to use surgical masks or N95 masks, as those are reserved for medical personnel. Source: CDC
An inmate at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center has tested positive for COVID-19. Source: Live 5
After previously being warned, a salon and a gym in Charleston have been cited for staying open despite being deemed nonessential. Source: The State
Some funerals in S.C. are now being livestreamed so that mourners can keep a safe distance and those that couldn't travel can still participate. Source: AP