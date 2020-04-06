McMaster issues mandatory "home or work" order as COVID-19 cases and social distancing noncompliance rises

click to enlarge South Carolina ETV

Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster issued a mandatory "home or work" order, taking yet another step to stop the spread of COVID-19 infection in South Carolina.During a 4 p.m. press conference, McMaster explained that South Carolinians must stay in their homes or places of work with limited exceptions for family visits, exercise, and obtaining essential goods and services."Too many people," McMaster said, were not abiding by recommendations to remain home, avoiding contact with others and potentially spreading the coronavirus.Last week, McMaster announced two waves of "non-essential business" that have been required to close, mostly entertainment and leisure businesses where large groups gather in close contact.McMaster said violation of the orders, which go into effect on Tuesday at 5 p.m., will have criminal consequences.