Before You Go: McMaster says (again) to stay home; Interviews with tigers; and Bike messenger livestream

COVID-19 updates:
An additional 183 cases were announced Monday, along with four new related deaths. With 26 more positive tests, 300 cases have been confirmed in Charleston County. Tomorrow, the state will likely pass 20,000 total negative tests.
Not-quote-stay-at-home:
Today, Gov. Henry McMaster took his closest step yet toward a formal "stay-at-home" order by issuing
a mandatory "home and work" order.
And the rest from Charleston City Paper:
-Editorial: "Transparency is even more important during coronavirus pandemic"
-"Bill Murray's next starring role is in this Charleston gym's new video series"
-Will McCorkle: "The coronavirus crisis will further marginalize immigrants"
-"Hamby Catering opens pop-up store on Daniel Island with to-go family meals for your quarantine"