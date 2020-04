The Agenda: SC health officials creating COVID-19 database for first responders, Longtime owner of Boone Hall Plantation dies

click to enlarge Lauren Hurlock

CPD has noticed less activity on Charleston roads and waterways in the last week

South Carolina health officials are compiling a statewide database of known cases of COVID-19 for first responders. First responders want the information so that they can use extra precautions if they're called to a house with a known case of COVID-19. Source: AP South Carolina's response to social distancing was featured on BuzzFeed — for how terribly people are doing at it. The social media roundup is full of posts of people asking Gov. Henry McMaster to issue a statewide stay at home order. Source: BuzzFeed

South Carolina's Department of Education and the United Way are looking for potential volunteers to help feed kids while schools are closed. Source: WIS



Willie McRae, the former owner of Boone Hall Plantation, died on Thursday from cancer. McRae put the land in a conservation easement so that the undeveloped land will stay preserved. Source: P&C



The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association has launched a relief fund to help hospitality workers who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Source: WYFF