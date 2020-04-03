Friday, April 3, 2020
The Agenda: SC health officials creating COVID-19 database for first responders, Longtime owner of Boone Hall Plantation dies
S.C.'s bad social distancing goes viral
by Lauren Hurlock
on Fri, Apr 3, 2020 at 9:42 AM
CPD has noticed less activity on Charleston roads and waterways in the last week
South Carolina health officials are compiling a statewide database of known cases of COVID-19 for first responders. First responders want the information so that they can use extra precautions if they're called to a house with a known case of COVID-19. Source: AP
South Carolina's response to social distancing was featured on BuzzFeed — for how terribly people are doing at it. The social media roundup is full of posts of people asking Gov. Henry McMaster to issue a statewide stay at home order. Source: BuzzFeed
South Carolina's Department of Education and the United Way are looking for potential volunteers to help feed kids while schools are closed. Source: WIS
Willie McRae, the former owner of Boone Hall Plantation, died on Thursday from cancer. McRae put the land in a conservation easement so that the undeveloped land will stay preserved. Source: P&C
The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association has launched a relief fund to help hospitality workers who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Source: WYFF
