Friday, April 3, 2020

Charleston and West Ashley farmers markets' April openings postponed amid coronavirus closures

Off the Market

Posted by Heath Ellison on Fri, Apr 3, 2020 at 12:56 PM

click to enlarge RUTA SMITH
  • Ruta Smith
The Charleston Farmers Market in Marion Square and the West Ashley Farmers Market in Ackerman Park have been suspended. The city announced on April 2 the two popular markets will postpone their 2020 season opening, which was scheduled for this month.
The two markets specialize in local wares, food, and vendors, turning already-busy public spaces into packed social hubs from spring through fall along with a popular holiday market in December.

The City of Charleston announced the decision in an update on its coronavirus response on Thursday. Currently, Charleston is under a citywide stay-home order.

