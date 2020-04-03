Friday, April 3, 2020
Charleston and West Ashley farmers markets' April openings postponed amid coronavirus closures
by Heath Ellison
on Fri, Apr 3, 2020 at 12:56 PM
The Charleston Farmers Market in Marion Square and the West Ashley Farmers Market in Ackerman Park have been suspended. The city announced on April 2 the two popular markets will postpone their 2020 season opening, which was scheduled for this month.
The two markets specialize in local wares, food, and vendors, turning already-busy public spaces into packed social hubs from spring through fall along with a popular holiday market in December.
The City of Charleston announced the decision in an update on its coronavirus response on Thursday. Currently, Charleston is under a citywide stay-home order.
