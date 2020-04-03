Charleston and West Ashley farmers markets' April openings postponed amid coronavirus closures

click to enlarge Ruta Smith

The Charleston Farmers Market in Marion Square and the West Ashley Farmers Market in Ackerman Park have been suspended. The city announced on April 2 the two popular markets will postpone their 2020 season opening, which was scheduled for this month.The two markets specialize in local wares, food, and vendors, turning already-busy public spaces into packed social hubs from spring through fall along with a popular holiday market in December.The City of Charleston announced the decision in an update on its coronavirus response on Thursday. Currently, Charleston is under a citywide stay-home order.