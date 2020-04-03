Before You Go: McMaster closes more nonessential businesses; About those masks; A couple laughs

GOOD TO-GO: 200+ Charleston restaurants offer to-go, delivery after COVID-19

Quaran-tasty

We love supporting our local businesses and friends in F&B, but also want to keep any germs to ourselves. Have it both ways by ordering take out - here are some local favorites that have beefed up their delivery and take out offerings.

By Parker Milner, Lauren Hurlock and Connelly Hardaway

Features