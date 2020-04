Before You Go: McMaster closes more nonessential businesses; About those masks; A couple laughs

click to enlarge Ruta Smith

What you've all been waiting for – things that got us (me) to actually, audibly, LOL:

Ina Garten making cocktails at 9:30 a.m. (emphasis on 9:30 a.m.), and her advice we'll be heeding this weekend: "During a crisis, cocktail hour can be almost any hour."

The penguins at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium and their field trips



Penguins in the Amazon?! 🐧🌴



Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor. pic.twitter.com/KgYWsp5VQD — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 15, 2020

Actor Leslie Jordan's daily updates on Instagram - "how much more of this can I take?!"

This guy who has talent and clearly too much time on his hands

I don’t even know what to do with this information but I feel it must be shared pic.twitter.com/rRaXVN3Zsc — Theo Lorenz (@TheoNicole) March 31, 2020

This look into Shaq's quarantine routine

Shaq still living his best life at home πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/Ot98aCbEqV — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 31, 2020

Hi, y'all. We're doing this new afternoon roundup because it seems like the news just won't stop coming and my usual Agenda isn't cutting it. That being said, since it's Friday, I'm going to include something extra: all the stuff that has made me laugh or kept me sane in the past week. Things are hard enough as it is, so let's have a laugh.Cool? Cool. Onward:DHEC is reporting an additional 147 of confirmed cases, bringing the total to 1,700 cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina. The additional cases include an additional 16 cases for Charleston County, bringing the county's total to 247.Gov. Henry McMaster is expanding his closure of nonessential businesses, which includes clothing stores, florists, sporting goods stores, music stores, and furniture stores. Hardware stores and firearm stores aren't applicable. Short-term rentals are suspended to persons from CDC-identified hotspots from coming into the state, starting immediately.The state Department of Health and Environmental Control will be including numbers by zip code of the cases of COVID-19 in the state and later will be coming out with an estimate of how many cases of coronavirus infections are suspected. "'Adrenaline, Duty, and Fear': Inside a New York Hospital Taking on the Coronavirus" from "Everyone Thinks They're Right About Masks" from What we pretend to know about the coronavirus could kill us ' from "Pick up the damn phone, and other thoughts on ordering restaurant delivery" in