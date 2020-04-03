Before You Go: McMaster closes more nonessential businesses; About those masks; A couple laughs

click to enlarge
Hi, y'all. We're doing this new afternoon roundup because it seems like the news just won't stop coming and my usual Agenda isn't cutting it. That being said, since it's Friday, I'm going to include something extra: all the stuff that has made me laugh or kept me sane in the past week. Things are hard enough as it is, so let's have a laugh.
Cool? Cool. Onward:
COVID-19 updates:
DHEC is reporting an additional 147 of confirmed cases, bringing the total to 1,700 cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina. The additional cases include an additional 16 cases for Charleston County, bringing the county's total to 247.
Gov. Henry McMaster is expanding his closure of nonessential businesses, which includes clothing stores, florists, sporting goods stores, music stores, and furniture stores. Hardware stores and firearm stores aren't applicable. Short-term rentals are suspended to persons from CDC-identified hotspots from coming into the state, starting immediately.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control will be including numbers by zip code of the cases of COVID-19 in the state and later will be coming out with an estimate of how many cases of coronavirus infections are suspected.
What you've all been waiting for – things that got us (me) to actually, audibly, LOL:
Ina Garten making cocktails at 9:30 a.m. (emphasis on 9:30 a.m.), and her advice we'll be heeding this weekend: "During a crisis, cocktail hour can be almost any hour."
The penguins at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium and their field trips
Actor Leslie Jordan's daily updates on Instagram - "how much more of this can I take?!"
This guy who has talent and clearly too much time on his hands
This look into Shaq's quarantine routine