The Agenda: SC unemployment claims up again; Colleges refunding housing and meal plans

Boeing has started "voluntary" layoffs, but it's unclear how the move will affect Boeing South Carolina employees. Source: P&C
As Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, and other local small towns issue stay-home orders, North Charleston says it will follow the governor's lead. Source: P&C
CofC and University of South Carolina have begun refunding students for purchased meal plans and on-campus housing after colleges statewide have canceled in-person classes and vacated dorms. Source: The State
FEMA has requested to buy 100,000 body bags for potential civilian use as deaths from COVID-19 increase. The agency grimly refers to them as Human Remains Pouches. Source: Bloomberg
In the last week, 6.6 million in the U.S. have filed for unemployment, up from the previous record of 3.3 million the week before – a total of 9.9 million in two weeks. Up to 20 million people could lose their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. In South Carolina, over 60,000 applied for jobless benefits. Source: WSPA-TV
S.C. legislators are considering calling lawmakers back to the Statehouse for a day to handle government funding and to adjourn until later in the year. Some lawmakers have protested, saying it goes against what they are telling citizens to do. Source: P&C
Officials from Prisma Health, the state's largest hospital system, told lawmakers that it is crucial for people to stay in place and called the pandemic "the healthcare challenge of a lifetime." Source: The State
After initially being skeptical of coronavirus' threat, an Anderson County 911 communications manager posted an impassioned message on Facebook for people to take the virus seriously as her mother battles the illness. Source: Spartanburg Herald-Journal