Before You Go: Coronavirus now in all SC counties; Airport traffic down; Catching up on 'Designing Women' (finally)

The streets of downtown Charleston remain fairly empty as pandemic (and the city's mandated stay-at-home orders) continue
South Carolina has an additional 261 confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,554 patients across all 46 counties in the state and 31 deaths related to the virus. Charleston County rose to 231 positive cases. DHEC physician Dr. Brannon Traxler says, "There are now documented cases of COVID-19 in every county across our state. The level in which it continues to spread will hinge on all of our actions. Please do your part and stay home and limit your close contact with others."
Hot spot hotel:
While the number of passengers flying into Charleston International Airport has dropped 96 percent
, those visitors who are still coming to town via "hot spots" like New York, Louisiana, Connecticut, and New Jersey must immediately self-quarantine in our state for 14 days upon arrival. For those who are traveling, Charleston airport CEO Paul Campbell says that employees are deep cleaning the airport "all the time."
