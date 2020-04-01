Support the Charleston City Paper

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

The Agenda: In US, up to 240,000 deaths possible from COVID-19 even with precautions; SC consumer affairs warns about coronavirus scams

Without restrictions, two million could die

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Wed, Apr 1, 2020 at 9:51 AM

The coronavirus now affecting the U.S. was first reported in Wuhan, China in 2019
  • Centers for Disease Control
  • The coronavirus now affecting the U.S. was first reported in Wuhan, China in 2019
Officials are warning that the coronavirus could kill up to 240,000 people even with mitigation efforts. Without restrictions, 2 million could die of COVID-19. Source: AP

In case you missed it: Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the closure of nonessential businesses, including entertainment and sports venues, barbers and hair salons, and more. Source: Charleston City Paper 
South Carolina's unemployment system has hit snags as thousands apply for unemployment after losing their jobs due to the coronavirus. Source: P&C

How did S.C. grow from one infection to 1,000 in a month? The Post and Courier tracked the data. Source: P&C

South Carolina inmates are helping sew medical masks to help alleviate the shortage, according to a tweet from the SC Department of Corrections. Inmates at two women's prisons are making more than 1,000 masks a day. Source: The State

South Carolina's consumer affairs department has warned to watch out for coronavirus scams, including fake checks, calls asking for personal information, phishing emails, and fake charities. Source: WYFF 4

