The Agenda: In US, up to 240,000 deaths possible from COVID-19 even with precautions; SC consumer affairs warns about coronavirus scams

McMaster stops short of stay-home order, but nonessential businesses must close to prevent COVID-19 spread

About 80 percent of Americans under instructions to stay home

Gov. Henry McMaster took tentative steps on Tuesday to close some South Carolina businesses to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but stopped short of a formal "stay-at-home" order that other states and even some S.C. cities have enacted.

By Sam Spence

The Battery