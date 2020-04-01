Support the Charleston City Paper

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

It's Census Day and citizens can take the national survey online for the first time

Not an April Fool's Day joke

Posted by Heath Ellison on Wed, Apr 1, 2020 at 4:30 PM

click to enlarge Self-response to the U.S. Census will be conducted until Aug. 14 - U.S. CENSUS BUREAU
  • U.S. Census Bureau
  • Self-response to the U.S. Census will be conducted until Aug. 14
April 1 is Census Day in America and thanks to a brand new online response feature, citizens can take the survey while staying indoors. The self-response period ends on Aug. 14.

Census Day is a key reference date for the census, a survey conducted at the beginning of the decade to tabulate the population and gather information about Americans. Residents base their answers on their housing status as of April 1.

Citizens are strongly encouraged to answer the census online to continue social distancing during the pandemic. Field operations for the survey have been delayed until April 15 in accordance with health officials' recommendations to maintain space.

The census is a valuable tool for the government, used to budget federal funds for schools, hospitals, and infrastructure relative to the population of an area. Gathered data is also used to determine the amount of seats a state has in the House of Representatives and to redraw legislative district lines.
The U.S. Census Bureau is still accepting applications for temporary part-time positions, despite suspending field operations, according to their website

