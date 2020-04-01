Before You Go: Charleston County leads state in COVID-19 cases; Dedicated hockey fans in India; Cheesecake Factory skipping rent

click to enlarge
: South Carolina has an additional 210 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total to 1,293 coronavirus patients across 43 counties in the state and 26 deaths related to the virus. Charleston County rose to 190 positive cases. DHEC medical consultant Dr. Brannon Traxler is stressing the importance of social distancing and staying home. “Every day that we unfortunately have to report these losses is a reminder of how serious this situation is and the obligation we all have to help prevent the loss of additional South Carolinians.”
Closing time
: An order
by the Supreme Court of South Carolina postponed evictions and foreclosures until May 1, but it doesn't protect those who find themselves taking shelter in motels and hotels. This comes at a time when Charleston-area hotels are seeing higher vacancy rates than the ones they've dealt with during mandatory hurricane evacuations, leading many to close. Many guests have been left stranded, but Charleston-area state Reps. Wendell Gilliard and Marvin Pendarvis hope a letter this week to Chief Justice Donald Beatty will pave the way for similar protections and postponements for hotels.
