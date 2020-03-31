Support the Charleston City Paper

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

The Agenda: Governor orders SC beach, water accesses closed; Severe weather expected Tuesday evening

Three in four people nationally under stay at home orders

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Tue, Mar 31, 2020 at 10:05 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOHAN TALJAARD ON UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Johan Taljaard on Unsplash
On Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the closure of the state's beaches, boat ramps, and access points to waterways. The order was due to police having to break up large gatherings of people over the weekend, so like a disappointed dad (not angry, just disappointed), McMaster had to take it away from everyone. Source: AP

While 41 of S.C.'s 46 counties have cases of COVID-19, the other five counties think they have positive cases — they just haven't gotten the results yet. Source: P&C

Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. are now ordering citizens to stay home. Three in four people nationally are under stay at home orders. Source: NYT

Meteorologists are warning that there could be severe weather, including torrential rain and hail, Tuesday evening. Specifically, they are warning between 5-10 p.m., and are telling residents to be on the look out for downed trees and power lines. Source: P&C

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS