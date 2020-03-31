Before You Go: SC coronavirus cases pass 1,000; Zoom's popularity presents issues; Welsh goats

click to enlarge
COVID-19 updates:
Sam Spence
Businesses up and down King Street have been forced to shut their doors as social distancing measures are enacted
South Carolina has an additional 158 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total to 1,083 novel coronavirus patients across 42 counties in the state and 22 deaths related to the virus. Charleston County rose to 142 positive cases. Gov. Henry McMater announced at today's press conference that traffic is down on the interstate by two-thirds and airline traffic has decreased by as much as 90 percent in some state airports. Media reports from today note the U.S. death rate for COVID-19 has surpassed China's.
Fun in the sun
: McMaster ordered the closure of public beach and waterway access yesterday evening, March 30, to further combat the spread of COVID-19. This announcement capped a short back-and-forth between the state government and the City of Folly Beach. The latter previously attempted to heed warning from public health experts by closing their beach, only to be told by the state Attorney General that the governor was the only one with that power on March 27. Folly Beach was reopened that day, only to have checkpoints reinstated by the city council on March 28 to slow the flow of visitors.
