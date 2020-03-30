Support the Charleston City Paper

Monday, March 30, 2020

The Agenda: SC visitors from "hot spot" areas ordered to self-quarantine; Social distancing to continue through at least April 30

State parks closed through April 30

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Mon, Mar 30, 2020 at 11:16 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY BRUNO CERVERA ON UNSPLASH
  • Photo by BRUNO CERVERA on Unsplash
On Friday, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered visitors from "hot spot" areas — including Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and the city of New Orleans — to self-quarantine for two weeks upon their arrival to S.C. Source: AP

President Donald Trump announced that social distancing will continue at least through April 30. Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top advisor on the coronavirus, said that under restrictions 200,000 Americans could die, without restrictions, 2 million could die. Source: NYT

State parks are closed through April 30 after seeing large crowds over the weekend. Source: P&C

After some confusion following an opinion letter from the state attorney general's office, the City of Charleston has pressed on with its stay-home order and Folly Island has closed the beach. Source: P&C

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS