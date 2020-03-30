Before You Go: A new afternoon update; Latest COVID-19 updates; What else we're reading

click to enlarge
-
Flickr user Photo by Wes Hicks on Unsplash
Hey there, City Paper
readers. With so much news happening everyday, we're starting a new late-afternoon update with essential info and a few links to things the City Paper team has seen that we think you'll appreciate.
For the foreseeable future, we'll have COVID-19 updates, but it won't be all serious. We hope to see you all here each weekday around 4 p.m.
COVID-19 updates
: A whopping 151 new positive cases
of COVID-19 reported on Monday by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control for a total number of cases totaling 952. With an additional six cases for Charleston on Monday, the county now numbers 123 positive cases. With the addition of two new COVID-19-related deaths on Monday, the state counts 18 total.
Cruisin:
The S.C. Ports Authority said in a statement today that Carnival intends to extend its cruise stoppages through May 11. Crew will remain on board, but will coordinate with federal officials if they need to leave the ship in an emergency.
WHAT WE'RE READING:
Vox: "
A brief history of beards and pandemics"
Eater
: "If the Stimulus Package Fails Independent Restaurants, It Fails America"
The Atlantic
: Drive-in movie theaters are having a moment, turns out
The State:
Attorney General Alan Wilson says he will not sue towns adopting "stay-home" orders
The Oklahoman:
"Netflix star Joe Exotic files longshot lawsuit"
The rest from the City Paper
:
- College of Charleston is allowing students to apply pass/fail grading to their spring classes amid coronavirus cancellations
- Frank Knapp: South Carolina's economy will survive if small businesses survive
- Charleston-area animal shelters are worried for the days ahead
- Charleston Stage has pushed off its new season until August
- Trondossa music festival has also been canceled
- Ment Nelson has debuted some of his own coloring pages