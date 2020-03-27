Support the Charleston City Paper

Friday, March 27, 2020

The Agenda: Gov. McMaster says statewide stay at home order unnecessary; Chemical shortage causing COVID-19 test backlog

SC DHEC head takes leave of absence due to high blood pressure

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Fri, Mar 27, 2020 at 11:14 AM

click to enlarge JOSHUA ADAMS / S.C. GOVERNOR'S OFFICE
  • Joshua Adams / S.C. Governor's Office
When asked about it after Charleston, Columbia, and other cities issued a stay at home order, Gov. Henry McMaster said in a press conference that issuing a statewide stay-at-home order was unnecessary. Source: P&C

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the state has a backlog of 1,600 samples waiting to be tested due to a short supply of the chemicals needed to test for COVID-19. Source: The State

The head of DHEC has taken a leave of absense amid the coronavirus outbreak due to high blood pressure. An official said the leave is not related to the coronavirus.. Source: The State

The U.S. House of Representatives will debate the $2.2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Friday. Source: AP

