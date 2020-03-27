Joe Cunningham says he's tested positive for COVID-19, will remain quarantined at home

click to enlarge
Sam Spence file
Cunningham says he's been in quarantine since March 19
U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham said in a statement on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after coming into contact with a member of Congress who contracted the disease.
The Charleston congressman has been in self-quarantine since March 19 upon receiving word from the attending physician in the U.S. House.
"While I otherwise feel fine, since March 17th I have been unable to smell or taste, which I learned this week is a potential symptom of COVID-19," Cunningham said in the statement.
After a virtual screening session using MUSC.care
and a test at a local facility on Thursday, Cunningham learned he tested positive today.
"While my symptoms have begun to improve, I will remain at home until I know it is safe to leave self-quarantine," Cunningham said.
The U.S. House passed
the latest coronavirus recovery legislation, a $2 trillion measure to pump money into the American economy to counteract massive financial losses due to social distancing measures that forced mass closures and layoffs.
"I am grateful that my family remains in good health," Cunningham said, "and urge South Carolinians to follow the guidance and recommendations from the CDC and other health experts so that we can recover from this public health threat."