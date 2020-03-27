Friday, March 27, 2020
Charleston stores are opening doors early for seniors to safely shop
Early shopping is safer shopping
by Shannon Murray
on Fri, Mar 27, 2020 at 9:02 AM
For those who are more susceptible to the virus are being allocated
special shopping times by large shopping centers. Whole Foods, Bi-Lo, and other grocery stores around Charleston will open their doors for early morning shopping for senior citizens only.
NOTE: This information is based off of company-wide statements, if you have questions about your local store, contact them directly.
Walmart is opening shopping, vision centers, and pharmacy for an hour each Tuesday for customers 60 or older starting one hour before the store opens to the public.
The Southeast grocery store Bi-Lo
is setting aside 8-9 a.m. for seniors to shop Monday through Friday.
Lowes Foods
and Publix
have started specific hours for those 65 and over from 7-8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Whole Foods
will allow those 60-plus to shop at 7 a.m. each day, one hour before the store is open to the public.
Dollar General announced this week it is allowing senior citizens to shop during the first hour every day. The shops generally open at 8 a.m.
Target will offer dedicated shopping for the first hour every Wednesday for vulnerable guests.
Costco is offering exclusive shopping hours for customers 60 and older form 8-9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
