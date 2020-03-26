Thursday, March 26, 2020
The Agenda: IOP, Edisto, and Kiawah stop short-term rentals due to COVID-19; Meteorologists foresee an "above-normal" hurricane season
Accuweather predicting two to four hurricanes impacting the U.S. in 2020
by Lauren Hurlock
on Thu, Mar 26, 2020 at 10:50 AM
Isle of Palms, Edisto, and Kiawah have put the brakes on short-term rentals due to concerns about spreading the coronavirus. Kiawah Island is stopping new short-term rentals until April 15, but it doesn't effect already-booked visits. Edisto and Isle of Palms have stopped new short-term rentals through the end of April, no matter when the reservation was made. Source: P&C
In case you missed it: As of Wednesday afternoon, the number of positive tests for the coronavirus in S.C. has risen to 424, with 52 in Charleston County. Source: Charleston City Paper
Can't catch a break: Accuweather's 2020 Atlantic hurricane season forecast is calling for an above-normal season, with anywhere between two and four hurricanes impacting the U.S. Source: Accuweather
With many blood drives canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, blood is in short supply in the Carolinas. Give blood if you can. Source: Charleston City Paper
