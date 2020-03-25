Wednesday, March 25, 2020
The Agenda: U.S. Senate to vote on $2 trillion stimulus, USC scientist warns of early April spike in COVID-19 cases
Data says S.C. could reach hospital capacity in 20 days
by Lauren Hurlock
on Wed, Mar 25, 2020 at 11:05 AM
Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash
At 1 a.m. on Wednesday, the White House and Senate agreed to a $2 trillion stimulus package in response to the massive economic losses due to the coronavirus. It includes $130 billion for hospitals, $150 billion for states and local governments, and $367 billion for small businesses, and would pay the salary of every laid-off and furloughed worker. The senate is expected to vote on it Wednesday. Source: NPR
A scientist is warning that a spike of new cases of COVID-19 could hit the state in early April. Jim Morris is the director emeritus of the University of South Carolina's Belle W. Baruch Institute for Marine and Coastal Science and specializes in using data to model future events. He warned Gov. Henry McMaster in a letter that S.C. could reach hospital bed capacity in less than 20 days and run out of ventilators sooner if things continue at the current growth rate. Source: The State
In case you missed it: A College of Charleston employee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Source: Charleston City Paper
See how South Carolina's coronavirus response stacks up against other states, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation. Source: Politico
According to data from The New York Times,
South Carolina as a whole is doing the worst about reducing travel and social distancing. Charleston County came in as the eighth-best in the state for reducing travel. Source: NYT
