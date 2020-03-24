Support the Charleston City Paper

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Discount retailers, groceries, Amazon ramping up hiring amid coronavirus buying frenzy

Workers with no work and stores with no staples

Posted by Shannon Murray on Tue, Mar 24, 2020 at 10:03 AM

With heightened demand for household items and thousands of people without jobs amid coronavirus-related business closures, discount retailers like Walmart and Dollar General are hiring as well as Amazon and Target, which is ramping up Shipt hiring.
Are you hiring and would like to be added to this list? Email editor@charlestoncitypaper.com.

Dollar General plans to nearly double its hiring rate and add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April as it continues to work to support demand. Apply online now.

In South Carolina, Walmart is looking to hire up to 3,400 associates to work in their stores, clubs, distribution, and fulfillment centers. Walmart will even let applicants apply and start work on the same day. Apply online or text 'jobs' to 240240.

Local Harris Teeter stores just posted a slew of new jobs online for all levels of employment. Apply now.

Amazon is also planning to hire 100,000 additional people to keep up with the crush of online orders. Listings for drivers in Hanahan and Ladson have been posted in the past week.

PepsiCo, which said it is planning to hire 6,000 new “full-time, full-benefit front-line employees,” is having new workers start immediately. Apply online.

Target is also hiring (apply now) but says it also plans to speed up hiring for its Shipt delivery service as people opt to have good delivered instead of shopping in store. 

