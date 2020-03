Discount retailers, groceries, Amazon ramping up hiring amid coronavirus buying frenzy

click to enlarge Sam Spence

Target and others are hiring



Local Harris Teeter stores just posted a slew of new jobs online for all levels of employment.



Amazon is also planning to hire 100,000 additional people to keep up with the crush of online orders. Listings for drivers in Hanahan and Ladson have been posted in the past week.



PepsiCo, which said it is planning to hire 6,000 new “full-time, full-benefit front-line employees,” is having new workers start immediately. Apply



PepsiCo, which said it is planning to hire 6,000 new "full-time, full-benefit front-line employees," is having new workers start immediately. Apply online.

Target is also hiring (apply now) but says it also plans to speed up hiring for its Shipt delivery service as people opt to have good delivered instead of shopping in store.

With heightened demand for household items and thousands of people without jobs amid coronavirus-related business closures, discount retailers like Walmart and Dollar General are hiring as well as Amazon and Target, which is ramping up Shipt hiring. Walmart plans to nearly double its hiring rate and add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April as it continues to work to support demand. In South Carolina, Walmart is looking to hire up to 3,400 associates to work in their stores, clubs, distribution, and fulfillment centers. Walmart will even let applicants apply and start work on the same day. Apply online or text 'jobs' to 240240.