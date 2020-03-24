Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Discount retailers, groceries, Amazon ramping up hiring amid coronavirus buying frenzy
Workers with no work and stores with no staples
by Shannon Murray
on Tue, Mar 24, 2020 at 10:03 AM
With heightened demand for household items and thousands of people without jobs amid coronavirus-related business closures, discount retailers like Walmart and Dollar General are hiring as well as Amazon and Target, which is ramping up Shipt hiring.
Dollar General
plans to nearly double its hiring rate and add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April as it continues to work to support demand. Apply online now.
In South Carolina, Walmart
is looking to hire up to 3,400 associates to work in their stores, clubs, distribution, and fulfillment centers. Walmart will even let applicants apply and start work on the same day. Apply online
or text 'jobs' to 240240.
Local Harris Teeter
stores just posted a slew of new jobs online for all levels of employment. Apply now.
Amazon
is also planning to hire 100,000 additional people to keep up with the crush of online orders. Listings for drivers
in Hanahan and Ladson have been posted in the past week.
PepsiCo
, which said it is planning to hire 6,000 new “full-time, full-benefit front-line employees,” is having new workers start immediately. Apply online
.
Target
is also hiring (apply now
) but says
it also plans to speed up hiring
for its Shipt
delivery service as people opt to have good delivered instead of shopping in store.
