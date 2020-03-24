College of Charleston alert notifies campus of employee with COVID-19

CofC suspending in-person classes and canceling campus events over coronavirus concerns after spring break

Students "strongly encouraged to return home or stay home during spring break"

After initially calling for classes to be held online today (March 12) as a test, College of Charleston says it will follow suit of many other universities and move classes online following the upcoming spring break vacation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

By Sam Spence

The Battery