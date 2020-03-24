Charleston City Council to consider citywide "stay at home" order Tuesday night

click to enlarge
Ruta Smith
The City of Charleston is attempting to "flatten the curve" with ordinances and closures
Mayor John Tecklenburg announced a citywide stay at home ordinance will be proposed in front of Charleston City Council on Tuesday for emergency action. The proposal would last for 14 days, Tecklenburg said at a livestreamed press conference Tuesday, and begin Wednesday night at midnight if approved.
"With yesterday's announcement that the COVID-19 pandemic has officially reached the acceleration phase in our state, we must now take even more dramatic action," Tecklenburg added. There are currently almost 300 cases
of COVID-19 in South Carolina, 31 in Charleston County.
The ordinance would require "non-essential businesses" to close and will direct citizens to stay at home unless making necessary trips to the grocery store, the pharmacy, or other essential services.
All city services, including police and fire assistance, are still active, the mayor reminded thoe at the press conference.
Tecklenburg also ordered the temporary closure of all city parks and playgrounds, joining the long list of facilities shuttered due to COVID-19.
DHEC announced on Monday that in S.C., coronavirus has reached its acceleration phase, the period building up to the disease's peak. Attempts to "flatten the curve," or stop COVID-19's acceleration phase from skyrocketing, have led to closures of restaurant dining rooms, schools, and city buildings. An order from Governor Henry McMaster on March 13 allows law enforcement to, at their discretion, break up groups of three or more outside of a home.
"Charleston is facing thousands of deaths — most of them unnecessary — if we don't stop the spread of this virus," Tecklenburg said. "This moment — with the pandemic still in the earliest part of the acceleration phase — is our last, best chance to keep that tragedy from happening."