Friday, March 20, 2020
Charleston County Parks close a dozen parks until further notice due to COVID-19
All activities canceled through May 10
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Fri, Mar 20, 2020 at 10:24 AM
Flickr user Brian Crawford
Folly Beach County Park is closed until further notice
On Fri. March 20, Charleston County Parks and Recreation announced the closure
of a dozen county parks until further notice as public health advocates push for people to stay home and isolate to prevent spread of the coronavirus. CCPRC had previously canceled all park-related events and activities; that cancellation now extends to May 10.
Closed parks include:
Caw Caw Interpretive Center
Folly Beach County Park
Folly Beach Pier
Isle of Palms County Park
James Island County Park
Johns Island County Park
Kiawah Beachwalker Park
McLeod Plantation Historic Site
Mount Pleasant Pier
Palmetto Islands County Park
SK8 Charleston
Wannamaker County Park
While some county parks do remain open
, the CDC still recommends that you put distance between yourself and others, so be mindful if you're visiting any open parks.
Stay up-to-date with the parks online at ccprc.com
.
