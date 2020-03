Charleston County Parks close a dozen parks until further notice due to COVID-19

click to enlarge Flickr user Brian Crawford

Folly Beach County Park is closed until further notice

On Fri. March 20, Charleston County Parks and Recreation announced the closure of a dozen county parks until further notice as public health advocates push for people to stay home and isolate to prevent spread of the coronavirus. CCPRC had previously canceled all park-related events and activities; that cancellation now extends to May 10.Caw Caw Interpretive CenterFolly Beach County ParkFolly Beach PierIsle of Palms County ParkJames Island County ParkJohns Island County ParkKiawah Beachwalker ParkMcLeod Plantation Historic SiteMount Pleasant PierPalmetto Islands County ParkSK8 CharlestonWannamaker County ParkWhile some county parks do remain open , the CDC still recommends that you put distance between yourself and others, so be mindful if you're visiting any open parks.Stay up-to-date with the parks online at ccprc.com