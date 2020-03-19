Rep. Joe Cunningham in self-quarantine after interaction with coronavirus-positive member of Congress

click to enlarge
C-SPAN
Rep. Joe Cunningham's bill banning offshore drilling and exploration passed the House on Wed. Sept. 11
U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-1) is in self-quarantine after coming in contact with a fellow member of Congress who tested positive for COVID-19. The South Carolina congressman announced the news on Twitter Thursday morning
, adding that he will be isolated until March 27.
Currently, two members of the U.S. House have reported testing positive for the contagious virus: Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) and Ben McAdams (D-Utah).
Cunningham is the second member of Congress to self isolate so far during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham took precautions after interacting with someone who may have come into contact with the virus at Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump's club in Florida.
There have been 60 total confirmed cases
of COVID-19 in South Carolina as of March 19, with four total in Charleston County. One death of a COVID-19 patient in the state so far was an elderly woman in Lexington County.
DHEC continues to recommend washing your hands and social distancing to stop the spread of coronavirus. The elderly and individuals with pre-existing long-term health issues, such as diabetes and lung disease, are at the highest risk
for severe complications.