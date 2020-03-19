March 19, 2020 News+Opinion » The Battery

Charleston County schools will remain closed through Spring Break, reopening April 13 

Spring break is still on, April 6-10

By
Share
Tweet
click to enlarge Buses parked through April 13 - FLICKR USER DHENDRIX
  • Flickr user dhendrix
  • Buses parked through April 13
On Wed. March 18 Charleston County schools announced that they would remain closed through April 13. Earlier this week Gov. Henry McMaster declared that public schools would remain closed through March 31. This new, extended timeline includes the school district's spring break, slated for April 6-April 10.

In a statement, CCSD said that students and staff will continue working and learning at home through April 3. Stay up-to-date with CCSD by following them on Twitter.
Related 15 Charleston County schools will provide meal services to students during COVID-19 outbreak: Service will be available until schools reopen
Food will be distributed at 15 locations, including Chicora Elementary School
15 Charleston County schools will provide meal services to students during COVID-19 outbreak
Service will be available until schools reopen
Charleston County School District (CCSD) will offer a drive-thru meal service consisting of breakfast and lunch for CCSD students while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Heath Ellison
The Battery
CCSD is offering area students free meals during this time via pick-up locations and school bus delivery. Check out that full list online.
Related Complete City Paper coverage of the coronavirus: Stayin' healthy in the Holy City
Complete City Paper coverage of the coronavirus
Stayin' healthy in the Holy City
Must-know information and the latest stories about the COVID-19
By City Paper Staff
Features

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS