Charleston County schools will remain closed through Spring Break, reopening April 13 

Flickr user dhendrix
Buses parked through April 13
On Wed. March 18 Charleston County schools announced
that they would remain closed through April 13. Earlier this week Gov. Henry McMaster declared that public schools would remain closed through March 31. This new, extended timeline includes the school district's spring break, slated for April 6-April 10.
In a statement, CCSD said that students and staff will continue working and learning at home through April 3. Stay up-to-date with CCSD by following them on Twitter
CCSD is offering area students free meals during this time via pick-up locations and school bus delivery. Check out that full list online
