Thursday, March 19, 2020
Can't pick up a 'City Paper' this week? You can flip through page by page right now
Pixel print
by Lauren Hurlock
on Thu, Mar 19, 2020 at 2:47 PM
The coronavirus has upended lives and routines all across the Lowcountry, but you can still take comfort in flipping through the familiar pages of the latest Charleston City Paper
from the comfort of your quarantine bunker with the digital edition of our print paper.
You can still find everything from the paper online, but you can also flip through page-by-page to enjoy a semblance of normalcy in this strange reality we've found ourselves. If you're a fan of our astrology or crossword puzzle, you can get your celestial advice or flex your vocabulary without having to leave quarantine.
We've been uploading the PDF version of our print issue for a few weeks now, including our latest Dish dining guide
.
