The Agenda: New COVID-19 guidelines from the Trump administration; SC lawmakers return to Columbia to consider emergency funding

Avoid gatherings of 10 or more

On Monday, the Trump Administration announced new guidelines to try to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, including asking Americans to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, to work from home if possible, to only travel when necessary, and to avoid bars and restaurants. The guidelines are specifically for the next 15 days. Source: NYT

In case you missed it: South Carolina has its first death due to COVID-19 - an elderly patient in a nursing home in Lexington. Source: City Paper
South Carolina lawmakers are returning to the Capitol to pass an emergency funding bill for the Department of Health and Environmental Control, giving the state agency $45 million to fight the coronavirus. Source: AP

If you're worried about the coronavirus, your fears aren't unfounded. However, if you're obsessing or having a hard time managing your coronavirus anxiety, this guide from the Guardian is helpful for how to keep it in check. Source: The Guardian

