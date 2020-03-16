The Agenda, COVID-19 Edition: Carnival cruise passengers in Charleston will not have temps checked; CDC advises to postpone events with 50+ people

click to enlarge
Carnival Cruise Line said they would take the temperatures of all passengers disembarking in Charleston. Source: Live 5
But Carnival changed their mind, in part due to no one on board having symptoms.
In case you missed it: Yesterday, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the temporary closure of all S.C. public schools through the end of March. Source: Charleston City Paper
The Washington Post
explained social distancing, or how to "flatten the curve" and why it's effective in keeping people healthy. Source: Washington Post
The CDC has issued new guidance that large events and gatherings (more than 50 people) should be postponed for the next eight weeks. The recommendation is an attempt to slow the spread of infection. Source: CDC
Mount Pleasant Waterworks, Duke Energy, and Santee Cooper announced they would not shut off utilities during the COVID-19 crisis. Source: P&C