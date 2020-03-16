Monday, March 16, 2020

The Agenda, COVID-19 Edition: Carnival cruise passengers in Charleston will not have temps checked; CDC advises to postpone events with 50+ people

Flatten the curve

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Mon, Mar 16, 2020 at 10:55 AM

click to enlarge FLICKR USER PIXWIX
  • Flickr user pixwix
Carnival Cruise Line said they would take the temperatures of all passengers disembarking in Charleston. Source: Live 5

But Carnival changed their mind, in part due to no one on board having symptoms. 
In case you missed it: Yesterday, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the temporary closure of all S.C. public schools through the end of March. Source: Charleston City Paper

The Washington Post explained social distancing, or how to "flatten the curve" and why it's effective in keeping people healthy. Source: Washington Post

The CDC has issued new guidance that large events and gatherings (more than 50 people) should be postponed for the next eight weeks. The recommendation is an attempt to slow the spread of infection. Source: CDC

Mount Pleasant Waterworks, Duke Energy, and Santee Cooper announced they would not shut off utilities during the COVID-19 crisis. Source: P&C

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS