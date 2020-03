The Agenda, COVID-19 Edition: Carnival cruise passengers in Charleston will not have temps checked; CDC advises to postpone events with 50+ people

click to enlarge Flickr user pixwix

Contrary to their statement yesterday, Carnival now says, "Given the profile of the guests and crew and no one with influenza like illness (ILI) it was determined in consultation with authorities that a temperature check at exit was not required." https://t.co/DR7dlq0iPJ — Lisa Weismann (@LisaLive5) March 16, 2020

Carnival Cruise Line said they would take the temperatures of all passengers disembarking in Charleston. Source: Live 5

But Carnival changed their mind, in part due to no one on board having symptoms.In case you missed it: Yesterday, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the temporary closure of all S.C. public schools through the end of March. Source: Charleston City Paper Theexplained social distancing, or how to "flatten the curve" and why it's effective in keeping people healthy. Source: Washington Post



The CDC has issued new guidance that large events and gatherings (more than 50 people) should be postponed for the next eight weeks. The recommendation is an attempt to slow the spread of infection. Source: CDC



Mount Pleasant Waterworks, Duke Energy, and Santee Cooper announced they would not shut off utilities during the COVID-19 crisis. Source: P&C