Elderly Lexington patient is first S.C. death related to COVID-19 respiratory disease

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed the first death in the state due to the coronavirus, after another nine new cases were reported yesterday.

The victim was an elderly resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility recently reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to DHEC physician consultant Dr. Brannon Traxler. COVID-19 is the resulting respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

DHEC is working with the facility to identify those who were in contact with the victim and is providing guidance about control measures to help prevent the spread of infection.

“We know that many South Carolinians are concerned about what impact this virus may have on themselves, their loved ones, and our state,” Traxler said in a press release. “This is a rapidly evolving public health event, and DHEC takes every new infectious disease seriously. This is an example of the importance of taking precautions to protect those at higher risk, like the elderly and people with serious underlying health conditions.”

DHEC reminds the public about the importance of staying informed and following recommendations from health professionals when it comes to disease prevention efforts, such as social distancing measures like limiting large groups of people coming together, closing buildings, and canceling events.

Other ways of helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases include:

washing your hands frequently

covering your cough

staying home when you’re sick

disposing tissues and other items that you’ve sneezed or coughed into

Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus-related news at charlestoncitypaper.com/coronavirus.