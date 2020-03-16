Monday, March 16, 2020

Elderly Lexington patient is first S.C. death related to COVID-19 respiratory disease

Health officials are reminding the public of ways to prevent spread of disease

Posted by Skyler Baldwin on Mon, Mar 16, 2020 at 1:08 PM

click to enlarge The coronavirus now affecting the U.S. was first reported in Wuhan, China in 2019 - CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL
  • Centers for Disease Control
  • The coronavirus now affecting the U.S. was first reported in Wuhan, China in 2019

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed the first death in the state due to the coronavirus, after another nine new cases were reported yesterday.

Related LIST: Latest COVID-19 updates and how Charlestonians can be prepared: From travel guides and Spring Break plans to self-isolation when sick, this guide covers it all
As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 climb in South Carolina, what do you need to know?
LIST: Latest COVID-19 updates and how Charlestonians can be prepared
From travel guides and Spring Break plans to self-isolation when sick, this guide covers it all
A collection of guides, informational pages, and other coronavirus-related details to help Charleston prepare in the event of cases starting to pop up a bit closer to home.
By Skyler Baldwin and Lauren Hurlock
The Battery

The victim was an elderly resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility recently reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to DHEC physician consultant Dr. Brannon Traxler. COVID-19 is the resulting respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

DHEC is working with the facility to identify those who were in contact with the victim and is providing guidance about control measures to help prevent the spread of infection. 

“We know that many South Carolinians are concerned about what impact this virus may have on themselves, their loved ones, and our state,” Traxler said in a press release. “This is a rapidly evolving public health event, and DHEC takes every new infectious disease seriously. This is an example of the importance of taking precautions to protect those at higher risk, like the elderly and people with serious underlying health conditions.”

DHEC reminds the public about the importance of staying informed and following recommendations from health professionals when it comes to disease prevention efforts, such as social distancing measures like limiting large groups of people coming together, closing buildings, and canceling events. 

Other ways of helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases include:

  • washing your hands frequently
  • covering your cough
  • staying home when you’re sick
  • disposing tissues and other items that you’ve sneezed or coughed into

Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus-related news at charlestoncitypaper.com/coronavirus.

Related Complete City Paper coverage of the coronavirus: Stayin' healthy in the Holy City
Complete City Paper coverage of the coronavirus
Stayin' healthy in the Holy City
Must-know information and the latest stories about the COVID-19
By City Paper Staff
Features

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS