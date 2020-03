15 Charleston County schools will provide meal services to students during COVID-19 outbreak

click to enlarge Google Maps

Food will be distributed at 15 locations, including Chicora Elementary School

Charleston County School District (CCSD) will offer a drive-thru meal service consisting of breakfast and lunch for CCSD students while schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.This service will be available Monday-Friday between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. until schools reopen. Food will be distributed at 15 schools including West Ashley Middle School, Ladson Elementary, Charleston County School of the Arts, and the Charleston Progressive Academy. Low-income students in all parts of the district often depend on schools to provide meals each day.School cafeterias will not be open for on-site meal service.Gov. Henry McMaster announced at a press conference over the weekend that all school will be closed through March 31. On Friday, McMaster declared a state of emergency in S.C., the same day as President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency in response to the coronavirus.Some universities, including the College of Charleston, have moved classes online, but will leave student services available.There are 28 positive cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina as of March 16. Health officials continue to recommend regular hygiene practices and social distancing to combat the spread of the disease.