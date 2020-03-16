Monday, March 16, 2020

15 Charleston County schools will provide meal services to students during COVID-19 outbreak

Service will be available until schools reopen

Posted by Heath Ellison on Mon, Mar 16, 2020 at 3:49 PM

Food will be distributed at 15 locations, including Chicora Elementary School
  • Food will be distributed at 15 locations, including Chicora Elementary School
Charleston County School District (CCSD) will offer a drive-thru meal service consisting of breakfast and lunch for CCSD students while schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This service will be available Monday-Friday between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. until schools reopen. Food will be distributed at 15 schools including West Ashley Middle School, Ladson Elementary, Charleston County School of the Arts, and the Charleston Progressive Academy. Low-income students in all parts of the district often depend on schools to provide meals each day.

School cafeterias will not be open for on-site meal service.
Gov. Henry McMaster announced at a press conference over the weekend that all school will be closed through March 31. On Friday, McMaster declared a state of emergency in S.C., the same day as President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency in response to the coronavirus.

Some universities, including the College of Charleston, have moved classes online, but will leave student services available.
There are 28 positive cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina as of March 16. Health officials continue to recommend regular hygiene practices and social distancing to combat the spread of the disease. 

