Sunday, March 15, 2020
Governor McMaster announces a temporary closure of all South Carolina Schools
School's out for March
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Sun, Mar 15, 2020 at 4:17 PM
click to enlarge
Joshua Adams / S.C. Governor's Office
At a press conference on Sun. March 15, governor Henry McMaster announced that all South Carolina public schools will close as of Mon. March 16, as a response to concerns regarding COVID-19. Schools will remain closed until March 31.
McMaster added, "I urge that public gatherings both indoor and outdoor be limited to 100 people or less."
McMaster declared a state of emergency in South Carolina on Fri. March 13, following president Trump's national declaration of a state of emergency earlier that day. McMaster's initial declaration included a closing of schools in Kershaw and Lancaster counties, two sites of outbreaks of novel coronavirus in the state.
As of Sun. March 15, there were 28 identified presumed-positive cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in South Carolina, according to DHEC.
In a press release
state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said: "We emphasize the importance of practicing disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect our community as a whole."
