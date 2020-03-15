Sunday, March 15, 2020

Governor McMaster announces a temporary closure of all South Carolina Schools

School's out for March

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Sun, Mar 15, 2020 at 4:17 PM

click to enlarge JOSHUA ADAMS / S.C. GOVERNOR'S OFFICE
  • Joshua Adams / S.C. Governor's Office
At a press conference on Sun. March 15, governor Henry McMaster announced that all South Carolina public schools will close as of Mon. March 16, as a response to concerns regarding COVID-19. Schools will remain closed until March 31.

McMaster added, "I urge that public gatherings both indoor and outdoor be limited to 100 people or less."

McMaster declared a state of emergency in South Carolina on Fri. March 13, following president Trump's national declaration of a state of emergency earlier that day. McMaster's initial declaration included a closing of schools in Kershaw and Lancaster counties, two sites of outbreaks of novel coronavirus in the state.
As of Sun. March 15, there were 28 identified presumed-positive cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in South Carolina, according to DHEC.

In a press release state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said: "We emphasize the importance of practicing disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect our community as a whole."

