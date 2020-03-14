Charleston Police Department plans to minimize officers' coronavirus exposure

click to enlarge Lauren Hurlock

Charleston Police Department Alternative Call Response Plan for Non-Emergency Calls#chsnews pic.twitter.com/70AZ4ZPzqg — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) March 13, 2020

With companies asking employees to work remotely left and right, the Charleston Police Department will change the way they are interacting with the community to minimize officers' exposure to the coronavirus.Officers likely to come into contact with someone with coronavirus have been issued a kit with gloves, a face mask, and hand sanitizer. Their guidelines specify that officers should be cautious when approaching people and keep at least 6 feet of distance unless wearing an anti-bacterial mask. They also note that they encourage their officers to stay home when they're sick.Among the changes they are making, officers will not respond in person for nonviolent, non-emergency calls, instead instituting a plan where officers would call the complainant back. For example, if a citizen calls in with a report of vandalism or thefts that occurred at an earlier time or date, an officer could call, file a report, and a supervisor could determine if an in-person response is required.A press release said "As always, the Charleston Police Department will continue to ensure the safety of our community through proactive patrol and rapid response to in-progress criminal activity."Stay safe (and healthy), Charleston!