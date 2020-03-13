The Agenda, Coronavirus Edition: McMaster asks for $45 million for DHEC; Sen. Lindsey Graham in self-quarantine

click to enlarge
-
Joshua Adams / S.C. Governor's Office
The U.S. surpassed 1,600 confirmed or presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus as of Thursday. Source: NBC News
Gov. Henry McMaster has asked state lawmakers for $45 million from the state's emergency reserve fund on behalf of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to respond to COVID-19. Source: The State
Sen. Lindsey Graham is in self-quarantine after coming into contact with a foreign political aide who tested positive for the coronavirus. Graham was visiting President Trump's Mar-a-Lago when he came into contact with the communications director for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who tested positive for the virus. Source: P&C
Despite also coming into contact with the same aide, neither President Donald Trump nor Vice President Mike Pence will undergo testing. Source: NYTimes
Quite the headline from The Washington Post
: Coronavirus burial pits so vast they're visible from space. (For more context: Iran has one of the largest outbreaks of COVID-19 outside of China.)