Friday, March 13, 2020

Gov. Henry McMaster declares state of emergency in S.C. due to COVID-19 impact

Schools to close in Lancaster and Kershaw counties

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 3:04 PM

On Friday at 5 p.m., Governor Henry McMaster will declare a state of emergency in South Carolina due to community spread cases of COVID-19 in the upstate. At the time of writing, the only confirmed cases not linked to travel have been in Kershaw County.

The governor's order will close schools in Kershaw and Lancaster counties for 14 days and will allow the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the state's Superintendent of Education to provide guidance on if and when other school districts in the state should close.

The executive order will also direct that all state government offices should remain open, but it suspends visitations at all correctional facilities in the state, restricts visitation to nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and puts price gouging laws into effect.
