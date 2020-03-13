Friday, March 13, 2020
Cooper River Bridge Run postponed until August over COVID-19 worries
Can't get over it
Posted
by Lauren Hurlock
on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 4:19 PM
click to enlarge
-
instagram.com/cooperriverbridgerun
-
Cover your coughs!
The 2020 Cooper River Bridge Run has been rescheduled due to concerns about spreading the coronavirus. Before it was postponed, nearly 40,000 people were expected to run the 10K on April 4. It has been rescheduled for Aug. 1.
Initially, Bridge Run officials and local government agencies were monitoring the situation and hoped that the race could continue. The announcement comes after President Donald Trump invoked National Emergency powers and governor's office announced he would declare a state of emergency in South Carolina on Friday afternoon.
According to a sponsorship packet, the annual Bridge Run is the third-largest 10k in the U.S. and has an economic impact of $30 million. It supports 12 local charities through fundraising and its annual grant program promotes health and wellness in schools.
For more on COVID-19 and cancelations, visit charlestoncitypaper.com/coronavirus
Tags: coronavirus, Cooper River Bridge Run, Bridge Run canceled, Image