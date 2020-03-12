Volvo Car Open 2020 canceled over coronavirus concerns

click to enlarge File

Statement from Bob Moran, #VolvoCarOpen Tournament Director and President pic.twitter.com/LwAKw9WW72 — Volvo Car Open (@VolvoCarOpen) March 12, 2020

The 2020 Volvo Car Open has been canceled due to concerns over the novel coronavirus. It was scheduled for April 4-12 at the Volvo Car Stadium on Daniel Island.In a statement Thursday afternoon, Bob Moran, the Volvo Car Open president and tournament director said, "the health situation is simply moving too fast and affecting all events across the world. Ultimately we needed to make a decision that was in the best interest of all involved."According to the statement, they had considered playing the tournament without fans, saying that they knew "the players who were still in the United States wanted to play," Moran said."It was important for us to see if that was feasible as we recognize that playing tennis is their livelihood and we wanted to support them as much as possible."The 2020 Volvo Car Open would have marked the tournament's 20th year in Charleston. According to their website, it is the largest women's only tennis tournament in North America.