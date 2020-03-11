Wednesday, March 11, 2020
The Agenda: S.C.'s longest serving senator to retire, colleges prep for coronavirus
46 years of service
Posted
by Lauren Hurlock
Mar 11, 2020
click to enlarge
South Carolina's longest-serving senator, John Matthews of Orangeburg, will not run for re-election and will step aside at the end of the year. Matthews, a Democrat, has served in the Senate since 1984 and previously served in the House for 10 years. Source: AP
A bill that bans the shackling or restraining of pregnant inmates has been passed by both the state House and Senate. It will head to committee to iron out the differences between the bills before heading to Gov. Henry McMaster to sign. Source: The State
The University of South Carolina is extending spring break an extra week to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Get Coronas, not coronavirus. (Sorry.) Source: WMBF
Just in case, Clemson University is telling students to prepare for classes to be moved online after spring break. Source: WSPA
College of Charleston will be holding classes online Thursday to practice in case they need to move classes online. Source: Charleston City Paper
