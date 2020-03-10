Tuesday, March 10, 2020

The Agenda: Seventh SC case of coronavirus; Under staffing crunch, Charleston hospitality businesses consider upping benefits

Five of seven coronavirus cases in Camden

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Tue, Mar 10, 2020 at 10:22 AM

click to enlarge CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL
  • Centers for Disease Control
For those counting, there have been seven cases of coronavirus reported in S.C., with a fifth case reported in Camden. Source: AP

If you're stuck on what to buy besides toilet paper for your self-quarantine, pick up shelf-stable food, water and liquids, medicine, and two weeks worth of toiletries. Source: Bluffton Today

Due in part to unease over the coronavirus and a plunge in oil prices, on Monday the S&P 500 took a nosedive and fell nearly 8 percent. Source: NY Times

Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin is calling for the city to ban the use of all handheld devices while driving. The current law allows drivers to use phones behind the wheel and the state's law bans texting while driving. Source: Live 5

Hospitality businesses are considering offering incentives to attract employees in a tight labor market, including health insurance, 401K matching, paid time off, and providing parking or paying for the city's shuttle. Source: P&C

