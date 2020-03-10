Tuesday, March 10, 2020
LIST: Latest COVID-19 updates and how Charlestonians can prepare
From travel guides and Spring Break plans to self-isolation when sick, this guide covers it all
by Skyler Baldwin
on Tue, Mar 10, 2020 at 2:37 PM
Number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 climb to 6 in South Carolina, what do you need to know?
LATEST UPDATES:
(Updated 2:40 p.m., March 10)
Total CDC-confirmed cases in South Carolina: 2
Total presumed-positive cases in South Carolina: 5
Total number of people being monitored: 14
ESSENTIAL INFO:
- An overview of the virus and its impact on South Carolina, courtesy of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), including information about how the virus spreads and is severity, as well as other helpful links.
- Information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) about how the coronavirus is treated and how the spread of the disease is prevented.
PREPARE AT HOME:
- How to prevent the spread of coronavirus if you are in contact with someone who is confirmed to have contracted the virus.
- Recommendations and guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting your environment, including your home. Especially important if someone confirmed to have had the virus has been in the space.
- If you think you may have coronavirus, you can get some medical care without having to expose others to the disease with MUSC's virtual care system, which recently added coronavirus to its list of care options.
IF YOU ARE TRAVELING:
- A travel guide for those planning trips outside of the country while the virus is actively spreading.
- The University of South Carolina's Spring Break guide for students. Also helpful for us here in Charleston as Spring Breakers invade our streets and beaches.
