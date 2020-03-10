College of Charleston conducting Thursday classes online to test coronavirus preparedness

click to enlarge
Provided
Student services and residence halls will remain on normal hours of operation on Thursday
The College of Charleston will conduct all in-person classes online this Thursday amid concern over the impact of coronavirus in South Carolina. According to a statement
Tuesday by President Andrew Hsu, the move is precautionary in order to test the College's instructional protocols and technology systems.
"While I hope that this does not become a reality for our institution, it is imperative that we plan for this possibility, and this one-day test will help us to do so," Hsu says.
No COVID-19 cases have been reported in the CofC campus community.
All student services, including residence halls, dining halls, and the library, will remain on normal operating schedules. Some in-person classes will not be held online due to scheduled exams, lab work, and field work. All staff will report for a regular workday and all campus events and activities will take place like normal.
CofC is currently working on a website with resources for remote classes. More information on the site will be sent today.
There have been two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in S.C. since March 6, including one woman in Charleston County, according to DHEC. Fourteen patients are currently being monitored and five people are presumed to have tested positive — patients who have tested positive in local lab evaluations but for whom CDC results are pending.