The Agenda: South Carolina reports six cases of coronavirus; Trump replaces Mulvaney for White House post

After the first two cases reported last week, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Sunday that it believes there are four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total number up to six. One is a Charleston County woman who traveled to France and Italy. She is self-isolated at home. Source: AP
To fight the spread of the coronavirus, Italy is imposing a lockdown that affects a quarter of the population — 16 million people. It has shut down movie theaters, museums, sporting events, and other cultural sites. People can go to restaurants and the gym, however, they must stay over three feet apart. Source: NPR
The South Carolina House of Representatives will begin budget deliberations on Monday. The record $9.6 billion spending plan raises the base student cost $11 for K-12 students, shorting them nearly $600 annually. Source: Statehouse Report
Former South Carolina congressman Mick Mulvaney was reassigned and will no longer be the acting chief of staff for President Donald Trump. Mulvaney has been assigned duty as special envoy for Northern Ireland and North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows will replace him. Source: NPR