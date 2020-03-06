The Agenda: Coronavirus tips; Charleston judge's expenses under investigation; What to do about Santee Cooper

click to enlarge
Photo by Brittany Colette on Unsplash
Don't touch your face
One of the best ways to keep yourself from getting sick (with the coronavirus or anything else!) is to stop touching your face. The New York Times
talked to some experts and they recommend using a tissue instead of your hand to touch your face, identifying triggers that cause you to touch your face, keep your hands busy, and to try not to stress. Source: NYT
Charleston County is investigating a judge after he reportedly treated himself to luxuries on the taxpayer dime. Master-in-Equity Mikell Scarborough makes almost $200,000 a year, but charged first-class flights, hotel says in Seattle and Honolulu, as well as in the mountains of Wyoming and Montana on his taxpayer-funded purchasing card. Scarborough rationalized the trips by saying they were for seminars hosted by the National Judicial College and says he reimbursed the county for the difference between coach and first-class airfare. Source: P&C
The EPA has released a list of chemicals that are effective in killing the coronavirus, including some Clorox and Lysol products. Source: EPA
President Donald Trump is expected to sign a $8.3 billion bill to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Source: AP
South Carolina lawmakers are at odds about what to do with Santee Cooper — a new bill approved by the House committee would scrap the offers to buy the utility, while a Senate committee has created a panel to examine reforming Santee Cooper. Source: AP
NPR has resurfaced a StoryCorps interview with House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn from 2007, where he talks with his granddaughter about success and failure. Source: NPR