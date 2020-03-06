Friday, March 6, 2020
Census Bureau is looking to fill 5,000 jobs in Charleston by April
Census takers and office personnel are needed
by Heath Ellison
on Fri, Mar 6, 2020 at 12:55 PM
U.S. Census Bureau
The U.S. Census is conducted at the beginning of every decade
The U.S. Census Bureau is attempting to fill up to 5,000 job openings at its Charleston office within the next 50 days. Some open positions
, according to a press release, include census takers and office personnel and can pay between $16.50-$18.50.
Conducted at the beginning of every decade, the census is a survey counting every U.S. citizen. The data is used by the government to determine the number of seats a state has in the U.S. House of Representatives and to redraw legislative districts. Information gathered will also be used to determine how much federal funds are sent to hospitals, schools, emergency services, and road maintenance for the next 10 years.
Households will begin receiving census information in mid-March on how and when to respond. Between May and July, census takers will begin visiting the homes of people who have not yet completed the 2020 census.
