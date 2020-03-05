Thursday, March 5, 2020
Today: Rain and flooding close several major roads downtown
Rain is expected to end tonight
by Heath Ellison
on Thu, Mar 5, 2020 at 2:51 PM
Bailey Wilson
Road closures are in effect for parts of downtown
Several road closures are in effect Thurs. March 5 due to rain and flooding downtown, according to Charleston Police. A full list of closures can be found below. This list will be updated periodically. Be sure to check Charleston PD's Twitter
for up-to-date closings too.
Parts of Calhoun St. at Rutledge Ave. [REOPENED]
King and Huger St.
Barre at Montagu St.
Barre at Wentworth St.
Ashley Ave. between Tradd and Broad St.
Ashley Ave. north of Calhoun St.
Rain is expected to continue through the day, but will dissipate through the night. A flood advisory is in effect for Charleston County until 4 p.m. Thurs. March 5 and a river flood warning will end during the morning of Fri. March 6, according to the National Weather Service.
