The Agenda: S.C. DHEC asks 49 to self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms; Senate passes education bill; Lawmakers push new bills giving parents paid leave

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash
-
Wash your hands!
While no cases have been reported in S.C., the Department of Health and Environmental Control has asked 49 people to "self-monitor" their symptoms. Source: P&C
The S.C. Senate passed the education reform bill on Wednesday after eight weeks of debate. The S.C. House had passed its own version of the bill in March 2019. SC for ED, the grassroots teacher group that organized a 10,000 person rally in May, said the bill would do nothing to help teachers in the classroom. Source: AP
A new bill passed by a state Senate panel would allow coroners to test the blood of a parent or guardian when a child in their care dies. Source: The State
A S.C. Senate panel advanced a bill that would make transporting fentanyl a crime in the state. It is currently not illegal to transport fentanyl, which is about 100 times stronger than heroin and linked to opioid crisis. Source: P&C
Gov. Henry McMaster and two S.C. lawmakers are pushing bills that would allow state employees 12 weeks of paid family leave after the birth or adoption of a child. Currently the state does not offer paid leave for expecting parents. Source: The State
Why did the coyote cross the creek? Why, to eat an armadillo of course! It's no laughing matter - coyotes are showing up on remote barrier islands, including Dewees Island, to eat the tasty armored armadillos. Source: P&C