The Agenda: Biden wins 10 Super Tuesday states; Tourism a $23.9 billion industry in S.C.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has capitalized on his momentum after winning the South Carolina primary, winning 10 states including Texas. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders won four states, including California, which has the most delegates. Source: NPR
South Carolina tourism is now a $23.9 billion industry according to a new report from the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism. There's more room to grow, as the figures represent the 2018 calendar year and 2019 looks like it's only getting bigger. Source: Florence Morning News
In a P&C op-ed
, S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas suggested that state lawmakers could renegotiate the deal to sell Santee Cooper, potentially derailing the process. The House subcommittee tasked with studying the sale agreed, rejecting all three options for the state-owned utility. Source: AP
Freedom in the United States and around the world is on decline according to the latest report from Freedom House, a non-partisan democracy advocacy organization. The latest report marks the 14th year of a "global recession in democracy", and found that even established democracies had less freedom than in previous years. Source: NPR