The Agenda: What to look for on Super Tuesday, State officials considering bill to move executions to electric chair

Today is Super Tuesday, where 14 states hold their primaries and one third of delegates are up for grabs. It will be the first time former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is on the ballot. Some things we'll be keeping an eye on: whether former Vice President Joe Biden will continue with his momentum from his S.C. win, if U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will return to form, if U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be able to make headway with more voters, and how much per vote Bloomberg spent. Source: Florence Morning News / AP
S.C. politicians are considering a bill that would limit prisoners' choice in method of execution to the electric chair. The state, which is out of the drugs used for the lethal injection, has not executed a prisoner in nine years. Source: AP
Georgia officials announced yesterday that the state confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus. The two cases are in the same household in the Atlanta area and it is linked to travel to Italy. Source: P&C
Check out how each county voted in the Democratic primary — in this case, see who the runners up were, since Biden dominated in most counties. Source: P&C