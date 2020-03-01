Biden scores decisive victory in South Carolina Democratic primary

click to enlarge
Former Vice President Joe Biden walked away with the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary on Saturday, nearly earning a majority of votes in a crowded field of candidates.
With 91 percent of the results
in, Biden earned 48 percent, followed by Bernie Sanders (19.9%), Tom Steyer (11.36%), Pete Buttigieg (8.21%), Elizabeth Warren (7.03%), Amy Klobuchar (3.15%), and Tulsi Gabbard (1.27%).
After disappointing results for Biden in Iowa and New Hampshire, Biden was looking for life in South Carolina, where he's been polling in first place for months.
Biden also did well in Charleston County, earning more than 44 percent of votes. Billionaire businessman Steyer, however, lagged behind Sanders, Buttigieg, and Warren.
South Carolina is often looked at as one of the first contests to test support of African American voters. But this year, the winner in South Carolina could also capitalize off of momentum with just three days until Super Tuesday, when 14 states will cast primary votes.